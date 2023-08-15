What Is an As-Is Home Listing?

Selling a home can be a long process, from hiring a real estate agent to closing on a final deal. Selling a home involves red tape and detailed requirements. Most buyers want a home that’s habitable right from the start and needs little or anything in the way of repairs. But some sellers nonetheless take the as-is option.

Putting a home up for sale “as-is” lets the homeowner skirt the need to fix the place up for a potential buyer. In other words, a home that’s placed on the market as an as-is listing is being sold in its current state. No upgrades or improvements will be made by the seller before the sale. The home may need major repairs or it might simply require a style and décor update. The buyer takes responsibility for repairs and modifications when a home is listed as-is, including problems that may not be apparent at the time of sale.

The seller and real estate agent must list all the home’s known problems. Sellers are required to follow state and federal minimum disclosure standards. Local and state disclosure regulations vary. The only federal disclosure required of all home sales is the existence of lead paint and other lead hazards.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that the place is a complete wreck when a home is listed as-is. Most of the structure may be fine and the buyer will shoulder responsibility for a major problem or two. A home inspection will reveal why it’s listed as-is.

Key Takeaways An as-is house listing means that the seller doesn’t want to be responsible for any repairs before the final sale of the home.

Homes sold as-is must still meet certain state and federal disclosure standards.

An as-is listing can pertain to only certain aspects of the home, such as an old chimney or a dilapidated pool.

Examples of other hazards that must be disclosed at the state and local level include past structural problems and a history of flood or infestation damage.

Why Is an As-Is Home Listed?

A home is generally listed as-is after it’s fallen into disrepair and the homeowner wants to cut their losses. It used to be that a home would almost always be renovated and repaired before being listed for sale but buyers may be more likely to consider eating the repair and renovation costs if it means securing a home in times of high housing demand and a scarce supply of homes.

The need for repairs isn’t necessarily the only reason for selling a home as-is. Sellers will sometimes list their homes as-is because they’re in debt on the property and can’t afford to maintain it. They may not have time or the money for a contractor to finish work on a project before having to move. A homeowner might sell their property without making repairs that would otherwise boost the sale price for several compelling reasons.

The seller will ultimately indicate what’s wrong with the property and let the buyer decide if the investment is worthwhile.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Selling As-Is?

An as-is sale might only sound appealing to someone who’s looking for a “fixer-upper” to renovate and flip, but there are plenty of reasons why a prospective homebuyer might see an as-is listing as an opportunity. There are also just as many reasons to steer clear of such a listing.

Benefits of an As-Is Listing

They add supply to a tight housing market: Home prices soared 19.3% in the year ending Nov. 30, 2021 as the pandemic unleashed a surge of buying for various reasons. Housing stock didn’t keep pace with rising demand, creating shortages. An as-is home comes with added costs for repairs and renovations, but these listings tend to result in lower prices and less competition for the home.

Home prices soared 19.3% in the year ending Nov. 30, 2021 as the pandemic unleashed a surge of buying for various reasons. Housing stock didn’t keep pace with rising demand, creating shortages. An as-is home comes with added costs for repairs and renovations, but these listings tend to result in lower prices and less competition for the home. They’re quicker to close: The process of buying or selling a home in the traditional way can drag on for months. The seller is often motivated to sell quickly with an as-is listing and won’t be spending time and money making repairs. Buyers are encouraged to pay in cash, eliminating time-consuming paperwork and the approvals that come with securing a mortgage.

The process of buying or selling a home in the traditional way can drag on for months. The seller is often motivated to sell quickly with an as-is listing and won’t be spending time and money making repairs. Buyers are encouraged to pay in cash, eliminating time-consuming paperwork and the approvals that come with securing a mortgage. Loans can help cover repair costs: Depending on the loan provider and its requirements, you may be able to leverage the low mortgage rate to buy an as-is home and repair it. But not every lender may have the desire to be involved with a “fixer-upper” so be sure to consult with your prospective lender about its terms before proceeding.

Downsides of an As-Is Listing

Necessary repairs may be costly: The bills and headaches for all repairs are yours if you choose to buy as-is. Be sure you’re willing and able to take on that time and/or expense.

The bills and headaches for all repairs are yours if you choose to buy as-is. Be sure you’re willing and able to take on that time and/or expense. Such a listing may turn prospective buyers away: As-is sellers are typically motivated to sell quickly but the costs and time associated with repairs may deter buyers. This would lengthen the sales process. Buyers may prefer to spend a little more to have a home that’s move-in ready.

As-is sellers are typically motivated to sell quickly but the costs and time associated with repairs may deter buyers. This would lengthen the sales process. Buyers may prefer to spend a little more to have a home that’s move-in ready. Inspections are strongly recommended: A house inspection is often part of the traditional house-buying experience but it’s a good idea to hire one for an as-is listing as well even if it’s not required. You should list everything that’s wrong with the house if you’re the seller. Sellers can also hire an inspector or property appraiser to determine what needs to be fixed and how much it will cost, among other major factors.

Can You Be Denied a Loan For an As-Is Home? Yes. Lenders typically require that a home be habitable to qualify for most conventional mortgages. Government-backed home loan options like FHA, USDA, or VA loans come with minimum property requirements. Defects such as worn flooring and damaged interior walls can be acceptable, but it’s important that you review a mortgage’s terms and conditions before attempting to buy an as-is home.

Do Banks Sell Homes Under the As-Is Listing? Homes that are listed as-is are often foreclosures. A bank may be inclined to sell a property as-is to avoid the costs associated with repairs if the home has been foreclosed upon and it now owns a property that needs work.

Can a Home With Existing Code Violations Be Sold As-Is? Code violations don’t necessarily preclude a home from entering the market. Most homes on the market are likely to have some form of local housing code violation because even simple renovations can run afoul of local regulations.

The Bottom Line

An as-is home can appeal to those who are looking for a property to flip for profit. More buyers and sellers may consider the as-is listing as demand for housing increases and the supply falls. An as-is home listing can be a benefit to both the seller and buyer with some elbow grease and good negotiation tactics.