Hyperinflation is an extreme case of monetary devaluation that is so rapid and out of control that the normal concepts of value and prices are meaningless. Hyperinflation is often described as inflation exceeding 50% per month, though no strict numerical definition exists. This catastrophic economic situation has occurred many times throughout history, with some of the worst examples far exceeding the conventional threshold of 50% per month.

Key Takeaways Hyperinflation is a rapid and deep devaluation of a nation’s currency, generally to the point where it is worthless.

There have been several instances of hyperinflation in recorded history.

The worst case of hyperinflation was in Hungary in 1946 when its currency value became worthless.

Germany

Perhaps the best-known example of hyperinflation, though not the worst case, is that of Weimar Germany. In the period following World War I, Germany suffered severe economic and political shocks, resulting in large part from the terms of the Treaty of Versailles that ended the war. The treaty required payment of reparations by the Germans through the Bank for International Settlements for the damage caused by the war to the victorious countries. The terms of these reparation payments made it practically impossible for Germany to meet the obligations, and indeed, the country failed to make the payments.﻿﻿

Prohibited from making payments in their own currency, the Germans had no choice but to trade it for an acceptable “hard currency” at unfavorable rates. As they printed more currency to make up the difference, the rates worsened, and hyperinflation quickly took hold. At its height, hyperinflation in Weimar Germany reached rates of more than 30,000% per month, causing prices to double every few days.﻿﻿ Some historic photos depict Germans burning cash to keep warm because it was less expensive than using the cash to buy wood.

Zimbabwe

A more recent example of hyperinflation is Zimbabwe, where, from 2007 to 2009, inflation spiraled out of control at an almost unimaginable rate. Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation was a result of political changes that led to the seizure and redistribution of agricultural land, which led to foreign capital flight. At the same time, Zimbabwe suffered a terrible drought that combined with the economic forces to virtually guarantee a failed economy. Zimbabwe’s leaders attempted to solve the problems by printing more money, and the country quickly descended into hyperinflation that, at its peak, exceeded 89 sextillion percent in November 2008.

Zimbabwe is still in the middle of its fight against inflation. Between 2018 and 2020, its inflation rate spiked more than 555%. By 2023, it had lowered, but was still more than 172%.

Hungary

The worst hyperinflation ever recorded occurred in Hungary in 1946, at the end of World War II. As in Germany, the hyperinflation that occurred in Hungary was a result of a requirement to pay reparations for the war that had just ended. Economists estimate that the inflation rate in Hungary reached 41.9 quadrillion percent per month. During this period, prices in Hungary doubled every 15 hours.

Inflation of the Hungarian currency was so out of control that the government issued an entirely new currency for tax and postal payments. Officials announced the value of even that special-use currency on a daily basis due to massive fluctuations. In 1938, 1 Pengo was worth 0.263 grams of gold. Hungary introduced the “Tax Pengo” in January 1946 for an exchange rate of 1 Pengo for 1 Tax Pengo. By August 1946, the exchange rate had decreased to 2×1021 (2 sextillion) Tax Pengos to 1 Pengo.

Is the US at Risk of Hyperinflation? There would need to be a significant and highly unlikely drop in production and a massive increase in circulating currency for hyperinflation to occur in the U.S.

Is Hyperinflation Coming? Many countries that experience hyperinflation struggle to overcome the condition. It is likely that the ones experiencing it will continue to do so until changes are made to restore confidence in their governments and currencies.

Is Hyperinflation Worse Than Recession? A recession is a drop in national productivity and an increasing unemployment rate. Hyperinflation is a complete devaluing of a nation’s currency. While these are two different scenarios, hyperinflation is much worse than a recession.

The Bottom Line

Hyperinflation is one of the worst economic circumstances that can befall a nation. It is generally avoidable through modern inflation-fighting methods and economic controls, but it is still possible for a developed country to experience it if circumstances are extreme enough.