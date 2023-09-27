The SAE Levels of Driving Automation describe the capabilities of automated driving systems. After years of working on Level 4 automation, many automakers are redirecting their energy toward Levels 2 and 3 in passenger vehicle applications. Here are the levels and examples of their use.

Level 0: A human is driving at all times. Features are limited to warnings and momentary active assistance, such as automated emergency braking.

Level 1: A human is driving at all times. Features support steering, braking or throttle inputs. Adaptive cruise control is an example.

Level 2: A human is responsible for driving, even if the system is sustaining active control of the vehicle. Features provide steering and throttle control, such as lane-centering and adaptive cruise control, at the same time. General Motors’ Super Cruise system and Tesla’s Autopilot are in this category.