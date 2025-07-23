toggle caption Angela Weiss/AP Angela Weiss/AP

Emil Bove has been behind many of the Justice Department’s most controversial recent decisions, and now he’s President Trump’s nominee to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. We discuss the controversy around Bove’s nomination and what it could mean for future judicial appointments.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

