PEOPLE often make the common mistake of thinking the North Star, Polaris, is our brightest in the sky.

But they’re wrong.

What is the brightest star in the sky?

Sirius – also known as the Dog Star – is the most visible star seen in our sky at night.

It is around 23 times brighter than the sun, but much further away from our planet.

The star is about 8.6 light years away which is only twice the distance to the nearest star system beyond the Sun.

Sirius is massive, too, at around double the size of our Sun.

Alongside Polaris, there is another, newer, object in the sky that stargazers may mistake Sirius for.

Despite backlash from astronomers and stargazers alike, a prototype satellite called BlueWalker 3 has officially become one of the brightest objects in the night sky.

Astronomers have long argued the impact of satellites on the landscape of the sky, to little response.

The huge new satellite, BlueWalker 3, outshines nearly all stars visible in a dark sky, according to a recent study published in Nature.

It’s even brighter than the North Star.

BlueWalker 3, 693 square feet in size, is a predecessor to an even larger range of planned commercial satellites called BlueBirds.

Why is it called Sirius?

Its name comes from a Greek word meaning “sparkling” or “scorching”.

The pre-dawn rising of the star in the path of the sun was thought to be the source of the scorching heat and droughts experienced in the summer.

In other ancient cultures it was associated with dogs because it gives the illusion of following you about.

Amd Sirius is part of the constellation known as Canis Major, or the Big Dog, which is why it is often referred to as the Dog Star.

The Egyptian temples were constructed in a way that the light of the star could penetrate its inner alters.

Where can it be seen?

Sirius can be spotted from anywhere on Earth and is in the constellation Canis Major

But it is best seen in the winter.

To locate it pick out Orion’s belt and follow the leftward line of three stars.

A nifty trick is to hold your hand at arm’s length.

Then extend your thumb and the tip of your little finger — and the distance between the two should be 20 degrees.

That angle is the direction of Sirius.

