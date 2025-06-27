The Recycling Modernization Act is here come July 1st, and that means that all Oregonians will be able to recycle the same items.
The list of all the items that can be recycled through the recycling service provided through your local government via curbside collection or depot collection is called the Uniform Statewide Collection List.
Here are the items on the Uniform Statewide Collection List:
Paper
Metal
Plastic
Other items collected at depots, not commingled
In addition to the Uniform Statewide Collection list, there are also other materials that the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) is obligated to collect and recycle. This collection will happen primarily at depots– central collection points– across the state. This list is called the PRO Acceptance List.
Materials on the PRO Acceptance List
The list of all materials accepted for recycling
Paper
- Corrugated cardboard (uncoated and recycle-compatible coated; clean pizza boxed OK)
- All kraft paper (brown paper bags, mailers)
- Paperboard packaging (cereal, cracker, and medicine boxes)
- Molded pulp packaging (egg cartons, but not food serviceware or flower pots)
- Polycoated cartons (milk cartons), aseptic cartons
- Tissue paper used as packaging (not facial or sanitary tissue)
- Non-metalized gift wrap (no ribbons or bows)
- High-grade office paper (white and colored ledger)
- Newspaper/newsprint
- Magazines, catalogs and similar glossy paper
- Telephone directories
- Other printing and writing paper (envelopes, junk mailers, cards)
- Paperback books
Metal
- Aluminum food and beverage cans
- Steel cans, including empty/dry paint cans
- Scrap metal less than 10 pounds in weight and 18 inches in length; excluding sharp items and “tanglers” (wires, bicycle chains)
Plastic
- Plastic tubs larger than two inches in two dimensions (cottage cheese container), made of PET (#1), HDPE (#2) or polypropylene (#5)
- Plastic bottles larger than two inches in two dimensions, made of clear PET (#1), natural or colored HDPE (#2) or clear or colored polypropylene (#5), caps allowed if screwed on
- Plastic buckets, pails, storage containers and other bulky HDPE (#2) or polypropylene (#5) plastic packaging that fit loosely in the provided curbside container
- Nursery (plant) packaging, HDPE (#2) and polypropylene (#5) only
Glass
- Bottles & jars, collected curbside in the Metro region only
Other
- Motor oil
- Scrap metal including large appliances and other items not on the uniform statewide collection list
PRO acceptance list (primarily depot collection)
- Steel and aluminum aerosol packaging
- Single-use liquid fuel canisters and other pressurized cylinders
- Aluminum foil and pressed foil products
- Glass packaging (bottles, jars)
- Shredded paper
- Polyethylene film
- Plastic buckets and other bulky HDPE (#2) or polypropylene (#5) packaging
- HDPE package handles (such as six pack handles)
- Polyethylene and polypropylene lids
- Block white expanded polystyrene
