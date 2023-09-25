Divorce is a reality for so many couples, whether they are in the public eye or not. There might not be estates that a normal couple will be splitting up, but property division is still a massive deal. There are plenty of Hollywood stars who are still paying their exes decades after the divorce. Relationships are very similar regardless of income level, although some couples divorce due to financial incompatibility. A lack of communication can be cited in nearly all divorces as a disconnect usually breeds some form of resentment. Filing for legal separation is an example of what a law firm can assist you in doing. Below are aspects of a divorce that couples can learn through celebrity divorces that have already occurred.

Addiction Drives A Wedge Between A Couple

Addiction can come in so many forms, whether it is substance abuse, gambling, or even sex. Addiction is such a contentious issue for any couple as hiding an addiction takes a plethora of lies to accomplish. Children should not be exposed to addiction as it can be quite damaging to see their parents in a specific state. Getting children out of the home might be the only option if an addict is not willing to admit their problem or start getting help.

Outrageous Untrue Claims Might Be Made

The celebrity world is full of outrageous claims that are going to be made after a divorce. This could be an act that has a primary goal of getting full custody of children. Kanye West is an example here as he claimed that Kim Kardashian and company tried brainwashing him. The only positive aspect of not being in the public light is that these claims will not play out in the national media. Lashing out due to these claims is not wise as a judge will likely see these claims as an indication one party in a divorce case cannot be trusted.

Taking To Social Media Is Trashy

Taking to social media to complain about an ex or current partner should not be done. These things can be taken to court if children are involved. Neither party wants to be accused of parental alienation, as someone who airs their dirty laundry online likely does the same with their kids. The truth is that no matter how many people comment, the type of attention you garner is not positive. A large percentage of people might talk about it in a fashion that is quite belittling, as revealing relationship problems on social media is a very immature thing to do. Too many celebrities answer questions or comment about exes, leading to a whirlwind of controversy. Amber Heard is a perfect example of this as accusing Johnny Depp ended up costing her millions.

Divorce is a huge change for any couple but take note of what famous couples have done and have not done. You would be surprised as to what you have learned via staying informed on certain celeb divorce proceedings.