If you fancy a laugh today we’ve got just the thing – a dad joke! What do lawyers wear to court? Read on for the funny punchline.
It’s one of many corny gags taking over social media, like ‘What do you call a donkey with three legs?’ and ‘Where do polar bears keep their money?’.
What do lawyers wear to court?
The answer is…
So funny! You can take the joke one step further by saying this…
They thought the trial would be long but it was a briefcase!
Dad joke cracks up Twitter
The joke has gone viral on Twitter where it’s making everyone giggle.
One person wrote: “This is GOLD!”
“I’m stealing this one,” said another.
A third person added: “GENIUS.”
“This is brilliant,” someone else tweeted.
More funny lawyer dad jokes
If you loved that one, here are some more hilarious dad jokes about lawyers…
- Why did the elephant lawyer lose his case? Because his argument was irrele-phant.
- A man sued an airline company after it lost his luggage. Sadly, he lost his case.
- What do you call a priest who becomes a lawyer? A father in law.
- 8 vowels, 11 consonants, an exclamation mark, and a comma appeared in court today. They are due to be sentenced next week.
- Lawyers really take the fun out of everything. Even Santa comes with a Clause.
- What is a personal injury lawyer’s favorite dessert? A torte.
- What kind of underwear do lawyers wear? Briefs!
- Why don’t lawyers trust atoms? They make up everything.
- What did the commanding partner name her first son? Bill!
- How many lawyers does it take to change a lightbulb? None, they’d rather keep their clients in the dark.
