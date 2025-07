The dam is being built on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Medog – a remote yet geopolitically significant county close to the disputed border with India.

As well as becoming a major energy source, the dam is a key element in Beijing’s plans to develop the region and strengthen its border security.

What is the location?

Medog, also known as Motuo in Chinese, is a border county in the southeast of the Tibet autonomous region, which lies in the foothills of the Himalayas.