Have you ever wondered – what do you call 2 octopuses that look exactly the same? The answer to the dad joke isn’t too easy to guess, but it’ll sure crack you up!

Dad jokes are headlining social media in 2023 as popular one-liners have made a comeback. Be it in the form of memes or compilations of best jokes, these puns will never cease to leave you in hysterics. So, we have found another interesting and funny riddle you won’t regret knowing.

What do you call 2 octopuses that look exactly the same?

So, what do you call 2 octopuses that look exactly the same? The answer is….

The pun stems from the term identical twins, which is used to refer to twins that are always of the same gender and share uncanny resemblance with each other.

And, because octopuses have tentacles, the answer to the joke is a wordplay for the actual term.

Answer has social media users in hysterics

Unlike many other dad jokes, the one about identical octopuses is a brain teaser. So, people’s reactions to learning the answer are extremely funny.

“I told this joke to my brother and he laughed so hard,” said one user.

Another added: “Ok. did not see that coming! good one!”

A third one played along by responding: “Ha ha. That tickled me! Ten-tickled me.”

Dad jokes that’ll crack you up

