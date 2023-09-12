If you think you’ve mastered the majority of dad jokes, you must try answering – what do you call a cow on a trampoline?
One-liners are great conversation starters. If you ever find yourself in an awkward situation or if you’re at a loss for words, you could use some top dad jokes to break the ice.
Too funny! Isn’t it? We have plenty of similar jokes for you.
More puns about cows
If you liked the above joke about cows, the ones below will sure make you giggle.
- What do you call a cow with a twitch? – Beef Jerky.
- What do you call a with two legs? – Lean Beef.
- What do you call a cow with no legs? – Ground Beef.
- Why do cow wear bells?