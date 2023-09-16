Here’s a dad joke that’s bound to leave you giggling. What do you call a crab that plays baseball? Read on for the funny punchline.

It’s one of many gags taking over social media right now, like ‘What do you call a dinosaur fart?’ and ‘How do you fix a broken pumpkin?’.

What do you call a crab that plays baseball?

Wait for it…

Crabs pinch with their claws and a pinch hitter is a real baseball position. Brilliant!

Another funny crab dad joke

If you loved that one, here’s another crab joke that will crack you up…

What do you call the greatest crab artist that ever lived?

Prepare to laugh in three, two, one…

So funny!

Here are some more

These will keep you going for days…