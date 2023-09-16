Here’s a dad joke that’s bound to leave you giggling. What do you call a crab that plays baseball? Read on for the funny punchline.
It's one of many gags taking over social media right now.
What do you call a crab that plays baseball?
So, what do you call a crab that plays baseball?
Crabs pinch with their claws and a pinch hitter is a real baseball position. Brilliant!
Another funny crab dad joke
If you loved that one, here’s another crab joke that will crack you up…
What do you call the greatest crab artist that ever lived?
- Why did the crab keep all the seaweed to itself? Because it was shellfish!
- Why was the crustacean so unhappy? His mom was being really crabby.
- Did you hear about the crab that went to the gym? He pulled a mussel.
- Why did the crab blush? It saw the ocean’s bottom.
- How much salt do crabs like on their food? Just a pinch!
- What do you call a crab in self-isolation? A hermit crab.
- What does a hermit crab call its home? Michelle.
- Where do crabs sleep? On the sea bed.
- What do you call a crab that throws things? A lobster.
- How does a crab feel when it eats too much? Clawful!
- Where do crabs save all of their money? In a sand bank.
- What would a crab do with an iPhone? Take lots of shellfies!
- How do crabs get around on land? They use the sidewalk.
- What do crabs do on their birthday? They shellabrate!
- What do crabs order when they go to a coffee shop? A crab-uccino.
- What do crabs need to stay healthy? Vitamin Sea.