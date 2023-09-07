Dad jokes are back in trend and today we are going to explain the answer to – what do you call a deer with no eyes?

Social media users have been flexing their comical chops with OG dad jokes that never cease to make us laugh. We bet you’re familiar with most of the puns owing to their popularity, but it’s always a task to find the answers to a few tricky ones. The joke about the deer without eyes falls in the latter category.

Copyright of GRV

What do you call a deer with no eyes?

So what do you call a deer with no eyes? The answer is…

Don’t stress if you can’t get the joke. We have explained it below.

Tricky answer explained

There’s more than a single explanation for the clever dad joke.

As Medium notes, the term Noideer is presumed to be a wordplay for the answer “no-eye-deer”. Moreover, it sounds like “no idea”, which also explains the the origin of the answer.

While the pun is absolutely intended if you look at noideer as a variation of the phrase no-eye-deer, which is to refer to a deer with no eyes.

Or, you can simply say you’ve no idea and still get the answer right, unintentionally but!

