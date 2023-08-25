If you’ve ever seriously wondered – “What do you call a hippie’s wife” we have the answer for the dad joke right here for you. But beware it might have you rolling.

Besides the negative news that you come across every single day, the internet is also filled with memes and dad jokes. These jokes are omnipresent on all social media platforms you use. Be it Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram, you will come across a bunch of users having a ball and cracking each other up with jokes and memes. If you are an avid internet user, you might have come across the “What do you call hippies wife” joke. We have the answer and it will have you howling with laughter.

Front view of old man standing by motorcycle on road.

What do you call a hippie’s wife?

Wondering – “ What do you call a hippie’s wife?,” See the answer below.

If you don’t get the dad joke, it basically creates humor by using phonetics and pronunciation of the word Mississippi to convey the answer Missus Hippie. Given the wife is also called the missus, and the “ssippi” part rhymes with the word hippie, the state’s name becomes the perfect joke answer to this question.

Users react to dad joke

You can find this dad joke on every social media platform. Hence many have weighed in on their thoughts about the hilarious answer.

“And their daughter turned out to be a Missouriable b*tch,” one Reddit user hilariously continued the joke.

“Actually.. That’s not bad,” a Twitter user expressed.

“Not seen the word hippie for while,” a third person weighed in.

“Just heard that I’m dead,” one user reacted about being humored by the joke.

15 other dad jokes that will have you numb with laughter

If our earlier dad joke made you giggle, here are others that will leave you in splits.