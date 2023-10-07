Do you know what a line of men waiting for a haircut is called? The answer to the funny dad joke will crack you up.
If you’re looking for catchy one-liners to try on your wife for a silly TikTok or to use as a conversation starter at a family gathering, we have plenty of dad jokes you can always count on. Many puns serving as brain-teasers have made a comeback in 2023 and here’s a compilation of the top 23 dad jokes. Now, let us tell your about the haircut joke.
What do you call a line of men waiting for a haircut?
So, what do you call a line of men waiting for a haircut? The answer is…
- A Barbecue (read Barber Queue).
Answer explained
Barber refers to a person who cuts hair and a queue is the line formed when people are awaiting their turn.
The answer to the social media joke is a wordplay for barbecue as it sounds like a queue before the barber’s shop.
Funny dad joke that’ll have you in hysterics
- What did the mountain climber name his son? – Cliff
- What do you call a pencil with two erasers? – Pointless
- What do you call a rabbit with fleas? – Bugs Bunny
- Why was the bear a good fit for the job? – He had all the right koalifications.
- How does a duck fart? – Through its buttquack or arsequack.
- What did the bear say when his friends asked to hand out? – Sorry, I need to spend koalaty time with my family.
- What do you call a sleepwalking nun? – A roamin’ Catholic
- What do you call a cow with a twitch? – Beef jerky.
- What do you call friends you like to eat with? – Taste buds.
- Why did the bear need to take a break? – He just likes to paws and reflect.
- What is a bear’s favorite kind of chocolate? – Cadbeary Eggs.