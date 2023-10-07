Do you know what a line of men waiting for a haircut is called? The answer to the funny dad joke will crack you up.

If you’re looking for catchy one-liners to try on your wife for a silly TikTok or to use as a conversation starter at a family gathering, we have plenty of dad jokes you can always count on. Many puns serving as brain-teasers have made a comeback in 2023 and here’s a compilation of the top 23 dad jokes. Now, let us tell your about the haircut joke.

What do you call a line of men waiting for a haircut?

So, what do you call a line of men waiting for a haircut? The answer is…

Answer explained

Barber refers to a person who cuts hair and a queue is the line formed when people are awaiting their turn.

The answer to the social media joke is a wordplay for barbecue as it sounds like a queue before the barber’s shop.

Funny dad joke that’ll have you in hysterics