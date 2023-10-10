The dad joke – What do you call a moose with no name? – is drawing great laughter from social media users. We have found the answer to the funny one-liner for you.

One-liners and puns are great conversation starters. If you ever find yourself in an awkward situation or if you’re at a loss for words, you could use some hilarious dad jokes to break the ice. Today, we’ll tell you what a nameless moose is called!

Moose / Alces alces Bull in the snow – Anchorage, Alaska

Photo: Getty Images

What do you call a moose with no name?

So what do you call a moose with no name? The answer is…

Too funny, isn’t it? If you didn’t get the above dad joke, it’s explained below.

Pun explained

Anonymous is an adjective for someone or something without an identity or a name. And the answer, Anonymoose, is a wordplay for the actual term.

So when you’re referring to a nameless moose, it is known as an Anonymoose!

If the above pun had you in hysterics, we have plenty of such social media jokes for you.

Funny dad jokes that’ll leave you splits