If you fancy a laugh today we’ve got just the thing. What do you call a pirate that skips class? Read on for the hilarious punchline.

It’s one of many dad jokes amusing people on social media, like ‘What do you call a moose with no name?’ and ‘What do lawyers wear to court?’.

What do you call a pirate that skips class?

So, what do you call a pirate that skips class?

The answer is…

In the US, ‘hooky’ is a slang term that means being away from school without permission – and Captain Hook is the pirate in Peter Pan. So funny!

More funny pirate dad jokes

If you loved that one, here are some more brilliant dad jokes about pirates…

Pirate puns to make you giggle

These funny pirate puns will crack you up too…