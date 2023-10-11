If you fancy a laugh today we’ve got just the thing. What do you call a pirate that skips class? Read on for the hilarious punchline.
It’s one of many dad jokes amusing people on social media, like ‘What do you call a moose with no name?’ and ‘What do lawyers wear to court?’.
What do you call a pirate that skips class?
The answer is…
In the US, ‘hooky’ is a slang term that means being away from school without permission – and Captain Hook is the pirate in Peter Pan. So funny!
More funny pirate dad jokes
If you loved that one, here are some more brilliant dad jokes about pirates…
- How much did the pirate pay for his peg and hook? An arm and a leg.
- Why does it take pirates so long to learn the alphabet? Because they can spend years at C.
- Why don’t pirates shower before they walk the plank? Because they’ll just wash up on shore later.
- How did the pirate get his Jolly Roger so cheaply? He bought it on sail.
- What did the ocean say to the pirate? Nothing, it just waved.
- What lies at the bottom of the ocean and twitches? A nervous wreck.
- How do pirates prefer to communicate? Aye to aye!
- How do ye turn a pirate furious? Take away the ‘P’.
- Why did nobody want to play cards with the pirate? Because he was standing on the deck.
- What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot.
- What’s a pirate’s favorite type of exercise? The plank!
- What do pirates say when they’re cold? Shiver me timbers!
Pirate puns to make you giggle
These funny pirate puns will crack you up too…
- We set sail on the high seas at the kraken of dawn.
- Pirates don’t need to go on vacation. They get all the arrr and arrr they need at work.
- Pirates are obsessed with being at sea. They’re aqua-holics.
- Aye-ll have my own ship schooner or later.
- Retired pirates love yoga because of all the ex-sailing.
- Pirates show you affection by a kiss on the ships.
- Seeing a pirate ship in person is truly oar-inspiring.
