The dad joke – what do you call a potato who reads the news? – is a real brainteaser and we have solved it for you.

Funny one-liners never fail to amuse social media users and puns about fruits and vegetables are not too uncommon. Most of you would’ve heard the joke about an angry carrot or a broken pumpkin, but the puzzle-styled dad joke about a potato who reads news is tricky.

What do you call a potato who reads the news?

So what do you call a potato who reads the news? The answer is…

Did that leave you scratching your head?

For the unversed, the term tater is short for potato. So commentator is a wordplay for a real commentator. Hence the potato that can read news is called a commentator.

Social media users find the answer tricky

The one above is indeed a funny dad joke, but only those who know the answer to the tricky question can laugh at once on hearing it. Several social media users couldn’t get it right.

“OK. I am going to find answer to this. Why is so hard,” said one.

Another added: “lol. I know what it’s called but it took me a minute to guess,” said another.

If you found the joke about a tater interested in the news funny, then you must know the one about fake potatoes.

