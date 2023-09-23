Dad jokes are taking over the internet right now and here’s one that will crack you up. What do you call a reluctant potato? Read on for the punchline.
It’s one of many funny gags making people laugh on social media, like ‘How much does a polar bear weigh?’ and ‘What do you call an illegally parked frog?’.
What do you call a reluctant potato?
So, what do you call a reluctant potato?
The answer is…
A hesitater is someone who’s reluctant to do something and it has the word ‘tater’ in it – which is short for potatoes. Brilliant!
Joke cracks up Twitter
The joke has gone viral on Twitter where everyone is in hysterics.
One person wrote: “I love that one!”
“Keep them coming,” said another.
A third person added: “Snorting with laughter.”
“Brilliant,” said another.
Someone else tweeted: “The bad ones are always the best.”
More funny potato dad jokes
If you loved that one, these potato dad jokes will make you giggle too…
- What do you call fake potatoes? Imitaters.
- Who is the most powerful potato? Darth Tater.
- What do you call ordinary potatoes? Commentaters.
- What do you call potatoes that do yoga? Medidaters.
- What do you call potatoes at a football game? Spectaters.
- What do you call a little potato? A tater tot.
- What do you call a spinning potato? A rotate-o.
- What do tomatoes and potatoes have in common? Toes.
- What do you call a lazy spud? A couch potato.
- Why was the potato in court? It wanted to a-peel.
- Why was the spud wearing socks? To keep his pota-toes warm.
- What type of potato starts arguments? An agi-tater.
- What happens when you get an elephant and a lot of potatoes? Mashed potatoes.