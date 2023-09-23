Dad jokes are taking over the internet right now and here’s one that will crack you up. What do you call a reluctant potato? Read on for the punchline.

It’s one of many funny gags making people laugh on social media, like ‘How much does a polar bear weigh?’ and ‘What do you call an illegally parked frog?’.

What do you call a reluctant potato?

The answer is…

A hesitater is someone who’s reluctant to do something and it has the word ‘tater’ in it – which is short for potatoes. Brilliant!

Joke cracks up Twitter

The joke has gone viral on Twitter where everyone is in hysterics.

One person wrote: “I love that one!”

“Keep them coming,” said another.

A third person added: “Snorting with laughter.”

“Brilliant,” said another.

Someone else tweeted: “The bad ones are always the best.”

More funny potato dad jokes

If you loved that one, these potato dad jokes will make you giggle too…