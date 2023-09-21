If you’re on the lookout for a brain teaser, try finding the answer to the dad joke – what do you call it when a bull eats a bomb?

If you already know the answer to the above Internet joke, don’t worry, we have plenty more that will crack you up. But for those who don’t, let’s find out what it is called when a bull eats a bomb as the clever dad joke isn’t so easy to solve.

What do you call it when a bull eats a bomb?

So what do you call it when a bull eats a bomb? The answer is…

Didn’t get the joke, did you? Don’t worry as we’ve explained it below!

Anwer to the puzzle explained

Abominable is used to refer to something unpleasant or bad.

When the word is broken down to “a-bom-in-able” with each set of letters pronounced one after the other, it sounds similar to “a bomb in a bull.” The answer is also a wordplay.

So, when a bull eats a bomb, the consequences are simply abominable.

Not all dad jokes on social media have to be such brain teasers. We have made a compilation of many light-hearted ones too.

