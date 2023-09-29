Politico: “It’s the question reverberating on Capitol Hill after the simmering feud between the Florida conservative and Speaker Kevin McCarthy flared up again Thursday morning in a closed-door meeting, with one lawmaker telling Gaetz to ‘fuck off’ for leveling unproven accusations against the speaker. Gaetz has threatened to force a vote on booting McCarthy for weeks, publicly called him ‘pathetic’ and accused him of lying multiple times.”

“Hill Republicans, when granted anonymity to speak candidly, say they don’t believe Gaetz when he insists it ‘isn’t personal’ (though rank-and-file GOP lawmakers are quick to add they don’t know what has set off the Florida Republican).”

“The speaker hasn’t publicly weighed in. But in private, McCarthy has questioned what he could have done to trigger this level of hostility from Gaetz, according to a longtime ally of the speaker. Other McCarthy allies have theorized that Gaetz’s fury dates back to a now-closed Justice Department inquiry into sex trafficking allegations, when some in the House GOP came just short of openly celebrating his potential political demise.”

