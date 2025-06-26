Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your average decision-maker’s inbox is overflowing with so-called “thought leadership.” In fact, a recent analysis of over 8,000 long-form LinkedIn posts revealed that more than half were likely written by AI. Buyers are becoming adept at spotting this; separate research shows that 50% of them will stop reading the moment a post feels machine-generated.

This has created a market where getting noticed is easy, but earning trust is incredibly difficult. For businesses with complex sales cycles involving legal, finance and IT departments, genuine trust is the ultimate competitive advantage.

Let AI handle speed, not strategy

AI helps us move fast. It flags competitor news before it trends and gives us testing data while most people are still on their first coffee. But speed is only helpful if you know when to slow down. AI can’t tell you when your messaging no longer hits or when your audience is losing interest. That takes human judgment and experience.

While adopting AI is necessary for any business to remain competitive, this same technology is not equipped to handle the nuanced decisions that require genuine human experience and understanding. AI won’t catch when your message stops landing or when your market starts to shift under you. That’s your job as a leader. These decisions fall to those whose insights are shaped by firsthand experience from taking late-night support calls and persuading skeptical investors.

When automation is used correctly (to increase efficiency and manage repetitive work), it provides the speed businesses need while leaving the vital work of creating a persuasive narrative to talented humans.

Lead with the founder’s voice

Big contracts may pass successfully through legal and finance, but they still begin with a gut-level “yes” from one real person. Buyers need to see a face they can call when, say, the integration freezes at 2:00 a.m. or a new privacy law turns the plan upside down. They won’t get that reassurance from glossy pitch decks alone. It comes through small, personal signals like a founder who writes (or edits) her own LinkedIn posts instead of farming it out, records a quick 5-minute voice note for an industry podcast because the topic can’t wait or hops into a conversation thread to admit a misstep and explain the fix.

Those moments prove there’s a human who will stay accountable even after the contract is signed. When leaders show up in their own words, they clear the unspoken bar every buying committee sets: Can we trust these people when things get messy? If you’re able to clear that bar early, the rest of the approval chain starts moving a lot faster.

Earned media builds trust and appears where it counts

Being featured in a respected publication is a powerful shortcut to building credibility. It works on three levels: journalists vet your claims for prospects, search engines amplify your reach, and decision-makers view the coverage as a stamp of approval.

Recent research further confirms this, with 67% of B2B leaders stating that features in trade media directly shape their brand’s reputation. My own agency experienced this firsthand. After an article about us was published, demo requests doubled. The bigger shift, however, was tonal. The majority of our leads began conversations with questions about implementation and internal team integration, and they never doubted our viability because a trusted source had already vouched for us.

Tell one story, everywhere

When people bump into your brand, they should feel as if they’re hearing the same voice finish the same sentence. That kind of repetition is what branding is all about. The more often a buyer sees the same core promise in different places, the faster “Who are these folks?” turns into “I know these folks” and, eventually, “I trust these people.”

That same powerful story must present what problems you solve, why you matter in your vertical and how you prove results. Then, apply that message consistently everywhere. For example, a LinkedIn post might carry the conversational version, a press quote can feature a compelling statistic and your website can support it with case studies or “As Seen In” logos. While tailoring the delivery for the audience is important, the central theme must never shift.

When all public touchpoints reinforce the same idea, visibility solidifies into credibility, and prospects are not left wondering if they’re seeing three different companies in three different places.

As marketing tools like language models get slicker and growth hacks continue to promise the world, it’s crucial to remember that slow-earned trust that convinces a skeptical buyer to say yes can never be replicated nor fabricated. In a year’s time, the noise will have faded. But the gap between being seen and being trusted is where the next generation of market leaders will find their edge.