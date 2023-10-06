Oct. 6, 2023 – The first over-the-counter birth control pill will hit U.S. stores early next year, which gives parents, teens, and their doctors time to decide how it will or could affect their lives.

And the decisions are not always simple.

The FDA approved the oral contraceptive, called Opill, this summer. It will be available without a prescription and is a progestin-only daily birth control pill, as opposed to a combination pill containing estrogen and progestin.

According to the drug’s maker, Perrigo, Opill – sometimes called the minipill – will be available for purchase online and in stores in the first quarter of 2024, for people of all ages without a prescription. And more pills are expected to come down the road: Cadence, another pharmaceutical company, is working on FDA approval for its OTC combination pill called Zena.

An OTC pill opens up a pathway for many to access contraceptive care when they couldn’t before. Getting an appointment, standing by for the day to come, taking time off work or school to make the visit – this process can sometimes take weeks, even months if your provider is slammed. An over-the-counter pill can be an option for those who are waiting on care from their OB/GYNs, while still needing protection against unwanted pregnancy.