Why Your Midlife Diet Matters More Than You Think

Do you wish to remain sharp, active, and mentally strong even when you are in your 70s? According to a new Harvard study, the foods you eat during midlife might help make all the difference, even if you’re only beginning to eat more healthily in your 40s or 50s, as per a report.

Harvard researchers published a paper in the journal “Nature Medicine” in March, which revealed that adopting a plant-based diet can boost a person’s health and increase their chances of living a longer life, even if they did not start the healthy diet until their middle age, as reported by CNBC.



What Does “Healthy Ageing” Mean in the Study?

In the Harvard study, healthy agers were defined as participants who were aged 70 years or above, were free of chronic conditions like heart disease, and had excellent cognitive, mental, and physical health, as reported by CNBC.

What’s the Best Diet According to Harvard’s Study?

The researchers conducted their study on 105,000 participants between the ages of 39 years and 69 years over the span of 30 years to find out how their diets in midlife impacted their overall wellness, according to the report.

In the study, the participants were assigned a score based on how well they followed eight eating patterns that the researchers had shared, as per the report.

After conducting the experiment, the new study found that the Alternative Healthy Eating Index, which was developed by Harvard researchers, is the diet that was most associated with the highest positive health outcomes, as reported by CNBC.

Harvard Health Publishing wrote that, “People whose AHEI score fell in the highest quintile had an 86% greater chance of healthy aging at age 70 and a 2.2 times greater chance of healthy aging at age 75 compared to those whose AHEI score fell in the lowest quintile,” as quoted by CNBC in its report.

What Are the 7 Foods That Support Healthy Ageing?

Here is the list of food to be consumed and avoided under the Alternative Healthy Eating Index, as compiled by CNBC.

The study recommends having more of these 7 types of foods:

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes

Nuts

Unsaturated fats

Low-fat dairy products (moderately)

What Foods to Cut Back on or Skip for Better Ageing?

The research found that reducing consumption or refraining from eating these foods was beneficial:

Sugary beverages

Red meats

Trans fats

Sodium

Processed meats

The Big Takeaway From Harvard Researchers

The study said, “Our findings suggest that dietary patterns rich in plant-based foods, with moderate inclusion of healthy animal-based foods, may enhance overall healthy ageing, guiding future dietary guidelines,” as quoted by CNBC in its report.

FAQs

What are the top benefits of eating plant-based in midlife?

Better heart health, lower risk of chronic illness, and improved mental sharpness later in life, as per the Harvard study.

Can diet help me live longer?

A healthier diet like AHEI can increase your chances of a longer, more independent life.

