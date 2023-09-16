Reports that a top US government regulator is taking a hard look at the safety of the iPhone 12 —citing radioactivity concerns that led the French government to ban the device earlier in the week — may be greatly exaggerated, the Post has learned.

At least one news outlet stated Friday that the FDA was specifically investigating the 2020 edition of the popular smartphone — something an agency spokesperson disputed in an email exchange with a reporter.

“Based on the evaluation of the currently available information, the FDA believes that the weight of scientific evidence has not linked exposure to radio frequency energy from cell phone use with any health problems at or below the radio frequency exposure limits set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC),” FDA press officer Jim McKinney told The Post.

“The FDA continually monitors the scientific studies and public health data for evidence that radio frequency energy from cell phones could cause adverse health effects,” he said.







The investigation comes after France forced Apple to stop selling the 2020 iPhone 12 earlier this week. Wachiwit

The FDA is responsible for regulating smartphone safety, along with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Post has also contacted the FCC for comment.

Earlier on Friday, the FDA was quoted as “reviewing the available information,” in a story published by the Daily Mail.

The phone fracas comes after French scientists flagged the device for emitting levels of electromagnetic radiation that are absorbed by the body at rates that exceed European Union restrictions.

French digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot clarified that the iPhone 12’s radiation levels were slightly higher than the authorized threshold but stated that they were still below the level which warranted a potential health risk.







The World Health Organisation has never substantiated reports of any adverse health effects caused by the pocketed devices. REUTERS

Apple has disputed France’s claims, with Reuters reporting that “the iPhone 12 was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global standard.”

Still, other members of the EU, including Germany, Belgium and Spain have all signaled they may also be close to banning the popular tech product.

Just don’t look for the United States to follow suit — according to the FDA, at least.

The news comes as Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 on Tuesday to considerable fanfare.

Meanwhile, the tech giant sought to appease the French by offering a software update “to accommodate the testing methods used in France.”

Apple has sold about 100 million iPhone 12’s worldwide, Apple Insider reported, and reported a total of 900 million users in 2022, according to Business of Apps.

The World Health Organisation has never substantiated any adverse health effects caused by the pocketed devices.

However, a plethora of previous research has suggested that exposure to radiation from cell phones can cause a long list of health issues.

Some studies have warned that smartphones may cause cancer, infertility and memory loss.

But iPhone fanatics are still eager to get their hands on the newest device.

So many fans were eager to gawk at the latest version of the gadget that the Apple Store website was out of commission Tuesday morning — hours before the launch of the most expensive iPhone to date.