WUFL (93.1 FM) is a radio station licensed to Detroit, Michigan that has recently been sold to Christian-based Family Life Radio. Find out all about the organization and how to keep up with the program by listening on the radio and watching out for content on social media.

What happened to Detroit radio station 93.1?

It was recently announced that Family Life Broadcasting System has closed on its $10 million acquisition of “New Country 93.1” WDRQ Detroit and launched its Christian network programming on the station at midnight under new WUFL call letters.

The move marks a return to Detroit for Family Life Radio, which was heard on 1030 WUFL (now WKEG) Sterling Heights and four translators from 1988 until selling to Relevant Radio, as per Radio Insight reports.

Family Life Radio announced that it is making an exciting return to Detroit on 93.1 FM, covering the metro area with God-centered programming and heartwarming music.

Family Life Radio arrives in Detriot

Family Life Radio is a network of Christian radio stations in the United States, broadcasting Contemporary Christian music, as well as some Christian talk and teaching.

Contemporary Christian music (CCM), also known as Christian pop, and occasionally inspirational music, is a genre of modern popular music, and an aspect of Christian media, which is lyrically focused on matters related to the Christian faith and stylistically rooted in Christian music.

On social media, the network is described as a collection of Christian radio stations reaching more than 17 million people, available to listen to online.

@familyliferadio has over 14,000 followers on their main Instagram, sharing hopeful content covering all areas the radio stations reach.

The network’s Metro Detroit 93.1FM Family was also set up on social media and listeners are encouraged to join the local Facebook group to stay updated on the latest music, contests, and community events.

How to tune into the broadcast

Discover various ways to listen online via the mobile app, web player, Amazon Alexa, Google, Apple, iHeart Radio, and Tune In.

Over on Facebook, the page Family Life Radio Detroit currently has 50 members with posts explaining that the page is perfect for fans of 93.1 Family Life Radio who reside in Detroit.

By joining the Facebook community, listeners can stay connected and be the first to know about upcoming events, thrilling contests, and other exciting happenings in the community.

Members will also be able to gain access to exclusive invites, special opportunities, text-to-win promotions, and much more, all tailored to the Family Life Radio Detroit community.

Family Life Radio Detroit signed in on 93.1 FM in southeast Michigan beginning on 1 August 2023.