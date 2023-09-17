On August 17, the news about Irish Grinstead’s death, a member of R&B girl group 702, surfaced online, but what happened to the singer’s twin sister who was also part of the band?

Social media was filled with comments from fans who loved to watch Irish Grinstead alongside the rest of the members of 702. It did not take long for people to share some of the fond memories they had of the singer. The news of Irish’s death was confirmed on Instagram by her sister, years after her twin sister’s death.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

What happened to Irish Grinstead’s twin sister?

Irish’s sister Orish Grinstead was 27 when she died due to kidney failure. She was one of the original members of the band.

She was introduced to the world as part of the Grinstead sisters, which included Orish, Irish, their sister LeMisha, and Amelia Childs. Together, they released This Lil’ Game We Play.

However, Mike Bivins, who was managing the band, ended up removing Amelia and Orish and replaced them with other singers as he was not pleased with their music. While working on her music, Orish was also battling health struggles, which ultimately led to her demise.

What we know about Irish Grinstead’s death

The news of Irish’s death was confirmed by her sister LeMisha. While she did not disclose the cause of death, LeMisha noted that Irish had a ‘long battle and was finally at peace.’

She wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars!”

She continued: “She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Fans mourn the loss of the singer

Twitter was filled with comments from fans who mourned the loss of the singer. One wrote: “1999 was a special time. Irish Grinstead was always my fav.” Another added: “We love their music and sassy performance. Thank you for making fun music that brought so much joy to so many. May your loved ones’ hearts be eased. May your legacy be uplifted in light. Thank you, Irish Grinstead.”

“Rest Peacefully, Irish Grinstead of 702. She was, and still is one of my favorite R&B voices. she’ll forever and always be missed, and remembered,” said another.

“RIP Irish Grinstead of 702! I loved that group growing up. Irish was great and so was Orish who I’m sure was waiting to reunite with her sister,” read one more comment.