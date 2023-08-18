Jackpot Party Casino has disappeared from Facebook and social media users want to know what happened to the game.

The virtual games on Facebook have a huge fan following and for many, the primary reason to access Meta‘s platform is driven by the fun-filled activities. Social media users were similarly confused sometime back when Candy Crush on Facebook suddenly disappeared and now, Jackpot Party Casino isn’t available anymore.

Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

What happened to Jackpot Patry Casino on Facebook?

Jackpot Party Casino revealed on its official Facebook page and other social media accounts that it is unavailable temporarily.

“Our game is unavailable on Facebook, but don’t worry! We’re working with Meta to bring it back soon,” the post says.

The game is expected to be back and to make up for the inconvenience, the players will be given “generous rewards” once it’s made available again.

The game developers, however, did not state the reason behind Jackpot Party Casino’s temporary disappearance or the time it may take to make a comeback on Facebook.

You can still play it on the platforms

Facebook users needn’t have to worry as the game Las Vegas slot machine games are still available on other platforms to play.

In the meantime, Jackpot Party Casino can be accessed using the below options:

If you are facing issues while trying to download the game, their customer support team can be contacted for further assistance. Navigate to the Setting menu button and select “Support” in-game.

Fans miss the game badly

Even though Jackpot Party Casino is expected to be back on Facebook, fans are already missing the game that’s become popular for offering players the real casino game experience with ready-to-spin free slots.

Reacting to its temporary disappearance, one Facebook user said: “I hope it’s a big coin reward! I play this game every day and this is disheartening.”

“I have been playing this game for years hope you get it done quickly,” said another.

A third one commented: “Hopefully it will be back up and running soon again. I miss it terribly.”