What if you build it, and they don’t come?

David Goldman analyzes the sharp decline in US tech stocks, attributing it not to US tariffs or a slowing economy but to growing investor skepticism over Big Tech’s data center spending and intensifying global competition from low-cost Chinese AI firms like DeepSeek.

Major risk for US tech as EU plans Trump tariff retaliation

Diego Faßnacht analyzes the European Union’s evolving strategy to counter newly announced US tariffs of 20% on European goods, highlighting a shift from traditional tit-for-tat retaliation toward a broader, more strategic confrontation targeting US services and digital dominance.

Trump peace plan stalls as Russia eyes cutting off Ukraine’s Black Sea access

James Davis analyzes the faltering state of President Trump’s ceasefire initiative in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As the diplomatic impasse continues, Trump has threatened secondary sanctions on Russian energy exports, backed by bipartisan Senate proposals for punitive tariffs.

US curbs on Chinese tech: If you find yourself in a hole, keep digging

Scott Foster analyzes the latest wave of US export controls targeting Chinese tech firms, arguing that the Trump administration, despite its transactional rhetoric, is continuing Biden-era efforts to contain China’s technological rise following its rapid progress in AI.