At Pinch of Nom, our community has always been at the heart of everything we do. Back when we first started creating recipes (waaaaay before our first book existed) we made a little Facebook group to share our slimming-friendly food.

Today, the group has grown into a busy, friendly community of almost 1 million people. We’ve always loved seeing everyone join the group, share their stories, post photos and try out new recipes – and now we want to get you all more involved than ever before!

What is a #Nomfluencer?

Putting the Nom community (or ‘Nommunity’!) in the spotlight is so important to us. In the past, we’ve asked for your opinions on everything from what the theme of our next book should be, right through to what cover you’d prefer.

Now, we’re asking you to help us out even more and become a #Nomfluencer!

You could be a #Nomfluencer and not even know it yet! All it takes is a love for all things Pinch of Nom, a bubbly personality and a willingness to get in front of a camera or leave us a voice note!

Our #Nomfluencers will be the first to hear our biggest and most exciting bits of news – and their thoughts and reactions will play a HUGE role in sharing future updates with the wider community.

What does being a #Nomfluencer involve?

If we pick you to be a #Nomfluencer (there’s information on how to apply a little further down this page…) we’ll be in touch with you every now and then, to ask you to send us short video or audio clips.

From trying out exclusive recipes to finding out top secret news, we’d love to catch your reactions on camera, so we can share them across our social channels when it’s time for the big reveal.

We’ll ask you to film yourself cooking recipes or talking about why you love Pinch of Nom, and tell you how to send the videos/voice notes to our team. The footage and audio you share will be used to create cute, fun clips that we might share on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok – making you a Pinch of Nom superstar!

You can take a look here at a previous video starring a couple of lovely #Nomfluencers (skip ahead to the 1 minute mark to see them try out their cooking skills!).

As a #Nomfluencer, you’ll become part of a very important mini group, with first access to:

Info about our new books

Exclusive recipes to try before anyone else

Recipe title reveals

Pinch of Nom SWAG

…and maybe even advanced copies of new books (subject to availability)

So, if you’re a chatty Pinch of Nom mega fan, and you’re comfortable filming/recording yourself, we’d love to hear from you!

How can I apply to be a #Nomfluencer?

If you think you’ve got the Nom factor, applying to be a #Nomfluencer couldn’t be easier! You can submit your application from your phone, simply using WhatsApp.

There are just a few easy steps to follow:

Record a 10-20 second video/audio clip with your phone introducing yourself and telling us what you love about Pinch of Nom. We’re hoping to see the brightest and bubbliest side of your personality, so don’t be shy, and don’t be afraid of looking silly! Please make sure you film/record this somewhere quiet, with good lighting, and keep your phone in portrait orientation (if sending us a video). Send a message to our WhatsApp number and select ‘Nomfluencer’ in the main menu when prompted. You’ll be asked to enter some contact information before submitting your video/voice note. Once we’ve got it, our team will review your video/recording and we’ll let you know by email within 2 weeks if you’re chosen to be our newest #Nomfluencer!

Eeeek! We’re so excited to get to know you a little better and see some of your lovely faces. Please bear in mind that we can’t say yes to everybody (as much as we would like to!) so there is a chance your application might not be successful on your first try.

We’ll be looking for new #Nomfluencers again in the future though, so keep your eyes peeled: we’ll let you know the next time we open submissions.

#Nomfluencer FAQs

We’ve rounded up some of the most frequently asked questions about becoming a #Nomfluencer. If you’re still not sure about a few of the details, hopefully you’ll find all the answers right here!

Who can become a #Nomfluencer?

Absolutely anyone! You don’t need to be in our Facebook group (although it’s well worth joining because there are so many great people in the group) and you don’t need to have been a Nom superfan since day one. All that matters is that you love our recipes, you’re happy in front of the camera and you have time to make a video every now and then, when we get in touch.

Do I need to live in the UK to be a #Nomfluencer?

Yes, our #Nomfluencer opportunity is only available to UK residents.

How often will I be asked to submit a video/recording?

Don’t worry, being a #Nomfluencer won’t take over your life! We won’t be pestering for videos/voice notes every 2 minutes because we understand that you’re busy and your time is precious. We’ll only contact you when we have something super exciting coming up and we’re bursting to get your reaction.

What happens if I can’t film one of the videos or record a clip for you?

If you agree to become a #Nomfluencer, there is no obligation to get involved every time we contact you. All that we ask is that you let us know if you won’t be able to make the video/recording, before we send out the recipe or other content.

What will I get in return for my videos/voice notes?

Being a #Nomfluencer comes with a few epic perks (if we do say so ourselves!). Along with first access to any recipes that we ask you to try out, you’ll get to hear some of our most exciting news before anyone else – so we hope you’re good at keeping secrets! Every now and then we might send you some legendary Pinch of Nom Swag as a little thank you too.

Can I stop being a #Nomfluencer at any time?

Absolutely! If things change and you no longer want to be contacted about #Nomfluencer opportunities, you only need to send us an email and we’ll remove you from the list.

Could you be our newest #Nomfluencer?

Grab your phone and get recording! We can’t wait to see your videos and hear your clips. Don’t forget to make sure you’re following us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, so you never miss a thing!