Trump alleges that pardons by Biden are ‘void’ because he used an autopen to sign off on them

Article content

President Donald Trump says that pardons made by former president Joe Biden are “void” because he allegedly did not sign them by hand. Rather than a manual signature, “they were done by autopen,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

Trump is referring to pardons that were made by Biden at the end of his presidency. He pardoned so-called “enemies” of Trump, including Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol as well as his own son, Hunter Biden.

The pardons, said Trump, “are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden,” he said.

Trump’s accusations that Biden didn’t know about the pardons have not been substantiated.

Trump also posted a meme on Truth Social that showed photos of him during his first and second presidencies with the dates 2017-2021 and 2025-present, respectively. Between the photos of Trump, there was a spot for an image of Biden with the years 2021-2025 written below. But instead of Biden’s photo, there is a framed image of an autopen writing Biden’s signature. The meme was described as a “little trolling” in a post on X by Trump’s Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Communications Director Kaelan Dorr.