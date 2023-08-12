Find out the meaning of ‘COCSA’ on TikTok as the acronym takes over the social media app in reference to assault.

Amongst the silly dance challenges and dog videos is a side of TikTok where people raise awareness of important issues and share their experiences.

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meaning of ‘ COCSA‘ on TikTok

The term is defined as “sexual activity between children that occurs without consent, without equality (mentally, physically, or in age), or as a result of physical or emotional coercion,” Defend Innocence explains.

This means a power difference exists between the two children, whether that is in age, size, or ability, and while the trauma is the same, this type of abuse often goes undetected.

If you see someone using the term on TikTok, they are usually victims detailing their experience of abuse and raising awareness of it for others. Any videos should be responded to with care, respect and understanding.

Many ‘COCSA’ cases go unreported

Many children don’t tell anyone about sexual abuse by another child for years, or ever at all, especially when the perpetrator is a sibling.

There can be a number of reasons for this, including that they may not realise they are being abused or feel unable to tell a parent.

Some children may also rely on these harmful sexual behaviours for comfort, and could in some ways welcome the interaction or attention, Queensland Government says.

Children are also likely to have been subjected to silencing strategies which prevent them from being able to reveal the abuse.

Cute boys using a digital tablet, lying on bed, in daylight. (Getty)

What do to if a child discloses abuse

Studies suggest that at least one-third of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by other children and young people, and it’s important to know how to react.

If a child discloses their abuse, the NSPCC recommends you should:

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim support on 08 08 16 89 111.

You can also contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline). Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.