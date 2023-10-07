Understanding finality in blockchain

Finality in blockchain refers to the unchangeable confirmation of a transaction or a block of transactions.

In conventional financial systems, once a transaction is confirmed, it cannot be undone. Similarly, attaining finality on a blockchain network ensures that a transaction is permanent and cannot be modified after it has been added to the blockchain. For the blockchain to be secure and authentic, this concept is crucial.

Finality is attained by the blockchain network’s use of consensus. Different blockchain networks employ various consensus algorithms, each with a unique method of validating transactions and ensuring finality, such as proof-of-work (PoW), proof-of-stake (PoS) or practical Byzantine fault tolerance.

Types of finality in blockchain

Finality in blockchain can be probabilistic, economic, instant, unconditional or related to the entire state of the blockchain.

On the blockchain, there are various types of finality, each of which describes a distinct degree of certainty and irreversibility with regard to transactions and blocks. The main finality types on blockchain are as follows:

Probabilistic finality

Finality is probabilistic in the majority of blockchain systems, especially those that employ PoW consensus, like Bitcoin. The likelihood of reversing a transaction diminishes exponentially when blocks are put on top of a confirmed transaction after it has been included in a block.

Economic finality

The economic finality concept is often associated with PoS systems. A transaction is considered final in terms of economic finality if going back on it would be financially unviable. In PoS, validators or nodes are required to provide a stake as collateral, a specific quantity of cryptocurrency. If they approve fake transactions, they run the risk of losing their stake, making it economically irrational to act maliciously.

Instant finality

The Ripple network offers near-instant finality, ensuring that once a transaction is recorded on the ledger, it is immediately confirmed and irreversible. Transactions are validated by 150 validators. These validators may potentially earn a spot in Ripple’s Unique Node List, which comprises 35 validators.

Unconditional finality

When a transaction is confirmed, it is deemed to be fully and unconditionally final. Under no circumstances is the transaction susceptible to being undone. It can be difficult to achieve unconditional finality and frequently calls for a strong degree of centralization or a unique consensus method.

State finality

In some blockchain systems, finality refers to the complete state of the blockchain, not just transactions. A state transition (a change in the blockchain’s state, such as a transaction or the execution of a smart contract) cannot be modified or reversed once it has been finished. For applications like smart contracts, where the accuracy of the entire application state is vital, achieving state finality is essential.