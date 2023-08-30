Find out what is happening on October 4, 2023, as an emergency phone alert is due to be set off as part of a huge nationwide test in the US.

A TikTok creator recently explained the upcoming emergency alert that will reportedly sound on all phones and technology devices in October. HITC delves into the meaning of the alarm along with what United States citizens should expect from the test and more.

What is happening on October 4, 2023?

United States citizens with technology devices will have to abide by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on October 4th 2023 as all cell phones, televisions, and radios will reportedly be going through a nationwide test.

The test is due to take place at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 4th 2023 and noises from your electronic device may be loud for a duration of 30 minutes.

The test itself is to ensure that in case of a national disaster, every electronic device will be notified within a 10-minute period.

FEMA will be assessing the nationwide Emergency Alert System as well as Wireless Emergency Alerts.

According to Desterto reports, the concept originated in 1951 when the Control of Electromagnetic Radiation created an alert system for radios to warn Americans about a possible Soviet Union attack.

Although the mission proved to be unsuccessful at the time, as missiles were able to intercept the radio waves before warnings could be sent, the Emergency Alert System was established afterward. This therefore led to the upcoming nationwide test

During the nationwide emergency alert system test, anyone who is vulnerable and hiding a cell phone in case they need help (ie domestic abuse victims) are being advised to make sure the phone is turned off at that time.

Viral TikToker explains emergency phone alert

A TikTok creator named @noahglenncarter shared a video explaining the emergency alert, warning his followers and claiming that phones will go “berserk” on October 4th.

Having now reached over 3.8 million views, more than 570k likes, and a comment section full of hysteria – the viral TikTok seems to have panicked a lot of technology device users.

Along with genuine concerns about the emergency alert, many people are worried that there will be no form of entertainment available during the time of the test.

One user suggested that they will go into a crisis:

“Bro, I’m gonna go into a little crisis if I don’t have my phone. There’s not gonna be anything for entertainment.”

What will the alarm sound like?

The TikTok creator explained that the sound will supposedly be accompanied by a jarring electric tone as well as a voice stating that the alert is only a test.

Dexerto states that sources have revealed that a voice may also be heard from devices saying something along the lines of the following statement:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

Though the Emergency Alert System test is set to occur for 30 minutes, electronic devices will be able to be used accordingly afterward at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Turning your cell phone, TV, or radio off is advised for individuals who may be triggered by loud noises.