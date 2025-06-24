Today on The Stream: Two Palestinians who left Gaza during the genocide share their stories of escape and survival.

For the Palestinians who have managed to leave, the decision to stay and risk death or abandon their homes and loved ones is an agonising one. Many more are desperate to escape, but have no way out. So what becomes of those who do make it out? How do they carry on after such deep trauma, while fearing for the families and friends they left behind as the war continues? And will they ever truly heal?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Safwat Al Kahlout – Al Jazeera producer

Abubaker Abed – Palestinian journalist and commentator