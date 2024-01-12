Why do we need manganese?

Manganese acts as a co-factor helping initiate the action of a number of enzymes – these enzymes are involved in breaking down the food we eat, building bone, supporting our immunity and keeping our reproductive system functioning well. Manganese also works with vitamin K to form blood clots, that help wounds heal.

The health benefits of manganese include:

Helps maintain hormone, cholesterol and blood sugar levels

Involved in blood clotting and wound healing

Helps the formation of bones and teeth

Helps the formation of connective tissue

Involved in the digestion of carbs, fats and protein

Involved in calcium absorption

Involved in the formation of antioxidants (including the highly effective superoxide dismutase) making manganese important for immunity and reducing inflammation

Involved in normal brain and nerve function

How much manganese do we need?

There isn’t a recommended daily amount for manganese, but 1.8mg for women and 2.3mg for men is considered sufficient. Most of us achieve this from a varied, balanced diet but if you do supplement an intake of 1-10mg per day is considered safe and adequate.

What are the effects of consuming too much manganese?

For the majority of us, the risk of toxicity is slim. However, for those with an occupational exposure (miners and smelters), there may be a risk of neurotoxicity which may present as Parkinson-like disorders including tremors, muscle spasms, hearing loss and poor balance. Other vulnerable groups include those with:

iron deficiency anaemia,

liver disease or impaired biliary clearance,

a history of long-term use of antipsychotic drugs.

Supplementation may also not be appropriate for those with an allergy, kidney disorder as well as those taking prescribed medication for diabetes, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis or certain antibiotics.

What are the signs of a manganese deficiency?

A deficiency of manganese is very rare, although low levels may contribute to poor bone formation and strength, infertility, weakness, cognitive decline and potential seizures.

Our absorption of manganese may be reduced when food sources are consumed with iron-rich foods. This is because both iron and manganese compete for the same proteins that aid their absorption.

Which foods are sources of manganese?

Manganese is present in a wide range of foods from shellfish to green vegetables, nuts, black tea, wholegrain bread and even spices.

Which foods are useful sources of manganese?

Shellfish including mussels, clams and oysters

Nuts like pecans and hazelnuts

Legumes including soy beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, peanuts and lentils

Spinach

Black tea

Oats

Brown rice

Enjoy these recipes that contribute useful amounts of manganese

Mussels with tomatoes & chilli

Salpicón de marisco

Spicy squid ragu with pasta & clams

Peanut butter overnight oats

Kidney bean curry

Seeded wholemeal soda bread

Always speak to your GP or healthcare provider before taking a new supplement or if you are concerned about nutritional deficiencies.

