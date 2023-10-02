Movierulz, a popular website known for hosting a vast collection of movies and series, has garnered a massive following over the years. However, due to legal issues and copyright concerns, accessing Movierulz has become increasingly challenging. To help you continue enjoying your favourite content, we’ve compiled a list of the best 8 Movierulz alternatives that offer a similar streaming experience while staying within the bounds of legality.

Top 8 Movierulz Alternatives

Let’s dive into the top 8 alternatives to Movierulz that cater to the diverse tastes of movie enthusiasts.

9xFlix

If you have not started watching free movies on 9xFlix.com, you are missing out. SkymoviesHD offers movies from different Genres. The genres available on the website are Horror, Action, Thriller, Comedy, Sci-fi and more. You can use their search feature to look for specific movies if you want.

Bolly4u

Bolly4u was once considered as a movie giant but because of the number of other great movie streaming platforms it has lost its title but is still a great MovieRulz alternative. 8xmovies offers a wide range of Hollywood and Bollywood movies and the availability of subtitles for every title you choose to watch.

Vudu

Vudu is a digital rental and purchase platform that offers a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows. Users can rent or buy content, making it an amazing option for those who prefer to pay for what they watch.

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service that also is a perfect MovieRulz alternative as it has all the movies available on MovieRulz and also a similar interface. You can start using Tubi TV without having to fill in any personal information which keeps your identity safe.

Fawesome

Fawsome is a fantastic option if you want a platform that offers excellent movies and has a similar interface to Movierulz. This website has many amazing features, such as the ability to download movies and watch them offline, a button to enable subtitles, and a feature to adjust video quality based on the needs of the user.

Conclusion

MovieRulz was once an amazing platform but due to the number of better alternatives, users are now switching to the free platforms given above. All the sites given on our list are 100% safe to use and keep your identity safe from threats.