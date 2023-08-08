Discover our full range of health guides and read more about other popular diets. If you’re interested in following a healthy, balanced diet check out our Healthy Diet Plan.

How does the 80/20 rule diet work?

Followers adopt a healthy eating plan for 80 per cent of the time, this should address personal nutritional needs while meeting nutritional guidelines. These guidelines typically include eating a daily minimum of five portions of vegetables and fruit, choosing wholegrains rather than refined versions, enjoying more fish, poultry, beans and pulses and less red meat, and opting for lower-fat dairy or dairy alternatives. No food groups are omitted from the plan, leaving it up to the follower to select the foods they most enjoy.

Eating this way promotes balance and moderation, while the flexible 20 per cent of the diet allows followers to enjoy food without feeling deprived or driven to bingeing. The flexibility also provides reassurance because it acknowledges that slip-ups can and will happen but are accounted for in the plan. It means fewer participants of the 80/20 diet drop out when compared with more restrictive diet plans.

How to calculate the 80/20 rule

One of the advantages of the 80/20 rule diet is that it’s not a rigid, inflexible plan, this means you can adopt it in a way that works best for you and your lifestyle.

One option could involve including less healthy meals in a typical week – so if you eat three meals a day, 17 during the week would be healthy and the other four may include occasional foods or perhaps a meal in a restaurant or with friends. Alternatively, you may wish to look at the plan on a daily basis – with 80 per cent of your food intake for the day being healthy, but allowing 20 per cent for that biscuit with your morning cuppa, a dessert after dinner or, if you prefer savoury treats, a few rashers of bacon with your breakfast.

Whichever way you adopt the plan, you do need to keep in mind that 80 per cent compliance to healthier options is needed to deliver the results you’ve set out to achieve and that portion control of the flexible element of your diet remains important.

How to follow the 80/20 rule diet

We’ve designed some sample menus for you to try:

Meat eater 80/20

Breakfast

Full English potato cakes

Mid-morning

Two peanut butter cookies

Lunch

Spicy chicken and avocado wrap

Dinner

Lamb and squash biryani with cucumber raita

Vegetarian 80/20

Breakfast

Breakfast egg wraps

Lunch

Feta & clementine lunch bowl

One easy blueberry muffin

Dinner

Double bean and roasted pepper chilli

Who should follow the 80/20 rule diet?

Moderation is at the heart of the 80/20 rule diet and this makes it a feasible approach for the majority of people because it allows for a varied, balanced diet as well as the occasional indulgence. The plan is less restrictive and easier to follow than many weight-loss diets and for this reason it fits seamlessly into most lifestyles.

If you dislike strict dieting rules, counting calories, carbs or points and you don’t want to work out how to balance macronutrients then this approach may be the one for you. Similarly, if you are not watching your weight but just want a balanced approach to eating, then the 80/20 plan may be the answer.

Does the 80/20 rule diet work?

It’s important to emphasise that the plan is not technically a weight-loss plan, but some weight loss may be experienced if you adopt sustained healthy eating changes. Whether you lose weight on the 80/20 diet will depend on your starting point and how you adapt your original eating patterns.

The 80/20 rule diet is a useful long-term strategy for dieters who have already reached their weight-loss goal and need help with maintenance. This is because by adopting an eating plan that includes a majority of healthy options yet allows scope for some flexibility you will be following a realistic and effective long-term strategy for weight maintenance. One of the main advantages of this approach is that the 20% relaxation allows followers permission to enjoy some less healthy options without those feelings of guilt or failure, that are so typical of ‘dieting’.

Is the 80/20 rule diet healthy? A nutritionist’s view…

The 80/20 rule diet offers a flexible, realistic and sustainable eating pattern. Unlike a ‘diet’ it allows you to flex how and what you eat to work with life’s inevitable set-backs, your social commitments and lifestyle. Because there is no list of specified foods, the diet can be adapted to fit within dietary restrictions and your own food preferences.

Maintaining a healthy weight is a life-long process, there is no quick fix so it’s important to find a pattern of eating that works for you. The 80/20 rule diet may help you develop new habits and practices that support a predominantly healthy diet whilst enjoying some treats and dietary indiscretions. The key to success is to establish the foundation (80 per cent) of your diet using whole foods, preferably unprocessed, such as wholegrains, vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds and lean sources of protein such as beans, pulses, fish, meat and dairy foods. In addition to this include plenty of hydrating fluids, that are unsweetened. Once you have established this base you can enjoy the flexibility that the plan offers.

Kerry Torrens BSc. (Hons) PgCert MBANT is a registered nutritionist with a post-graduate diploma in personalised nutrition & nutritional therapy. She is a member of the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and a member of the Guild of Food Writers. Over the last two decades she has been a contributing author to a number of nutritional and cookery publications including BBC Good Food. Find her on Instagram at @kerry_torrens_nutrition_.

