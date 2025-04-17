The Flatside Wilderness area is northwest of Little Rock. It is one of multiple wilderness areas located in Ouachita National Forest, the oldest and largest National Forest in the southern United States, covering over 1.8 million acres in Arkansas and Oklahoma including the Ouachita Mountains. The Flatside Wilderness area currently encompasses almost 10,000 acres of some of the most scenic views and treasured habitats of the Ouachita Mountain region. The wilderness area is named after Flatside Pinnacle, a 1,550 foot mountain peak located within the region, known for its beautiful sunset views. The formation of the Ouachita Mountain range resulted in unique habitat formations as the ridge line runs primarily east-west rather than north-south, causing distinct north slope and south slope ecological communities. On the north slopes, the soil is extremely rich, dark, and moist, famously supporting incredible wildflower blooms in the spring.

Wildlife More than 370 species of wildlife in Arkansas are at risk of extinction, including the black bear, white-tailed deer, and wild turkey that frequent the lands of the Flatside Wilderness Area. The black bear and white-tailed deer in particular rely on having large wild spaces to roam, and creating wilderness areas is the most effective way to prevent development that disrupts the natural wandering of these beloved animals. The black bear used to be extremely common in Arkansas, but unsustainable hunting practices and habitat loss have resulted in extremely low numbers of the once-ubiquitous species. Increased conservation protections, such as establishing wilderness areas, are helping to rebuild these threatened populations experiencing severe habitat loss.

The Flatside Wilderness is also home to multiple streams hosting hundreds of species of fish, insects, and amphibians. In fact, the only place in the world to find Ouachita darters is in a few select streams in the Ouachita River Watershed, emphasizing the importance of protecting their habitat to preserve this incredibly unique species. Additionally, the Flatside area is home to black bass and catfish, as well as rainbow and brown trout. In rainy seasons, visitors can observe beautiful waterfalls from the 192-mile-long Ouachita National Recreation Trail. An opportunity for more conservation Arkansas Representative French Hill reintroduced the Flatside Wilderness Additions Act, which would add more than 2,200 acres of land to the Flatside Wilderness Area. This would increase protections over the area’s critical ecosystems and ensure that future generations can enjoy the beautiful natural landscape of this unique region.

