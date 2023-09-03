Labor Day weekend is here for another year and as usual, everyone’s got ‘It was Labor Day weekend I was 17’ stuck in their head – but what is the song?

The federal holiday, which honors the work of laborers in the development of the United States, falls on September 4 this year and the tune is flooding social media.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

‘It was Labor Day weekend when I was 17’

The line comes from a track called Something Like That by American country singer Tim McGraw. It was released in June 1999 as the second single from his album A Place in the Sun and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs.

It goes like this:

It was Labor Day weekend I was seventeen

I bought a Coke and some gasoline

And I drove out to the County Fair

When I saw her for the first time

She was standing there in the ticket line

And it all started right then and there

Oh a sailor’s sky made a perfect sunset

And that’s a day I’ll never forget

I had a barbecue stain on my white t-shirt

She was killing me in that mini-skirt

Skippin’ rocks on the river by the railroad tracks

She had a sun tan line and red lipstick

I worked so hard for that first kiss

And a heart don’t forget something like that

Well it was five years later on a south-bound plane

I was headed down to New Orleans

To meet some friends of mine for the Mardi Gras

When I heard a voice from the past

Coming from a few rows back

and when I looked I couldn’t believe just what I saw

She said, “I bet you don’t remember me”

And I said, “Only every other memory”

I had a barbecue stain on my white t-shirt

You were killing me in that mini-skirt

Skippin’ rocks on the river by the railroad tracks

You had a sun tan line and red lipstick

I worked so hard for that first kiss

And a heart don’t forget something like that

Like an old photograph

Time can make a feeling fade

But the memory of the first love

Never fades away

I had a barbecue stain on my white t-shirt

She was killing me in that mini-skirt

Skippin’ rocks on the river by the railroad tracks

She had a sun tan line and red lipstick

I worked so hard for that first kiss

And a heart don’t forget, no a heart don’t forget

I said a heart don’t forget something like that

Oh, not something like that

Listen to the whole thing below:

The Labor Day anthem is a TikTok trend

The song is based on songwriter Rick Ferrell’s memories of going to a county fair in Ohio on Labor Day weekend and it’s become somewhat of a Labor Day anthem thanks to its opening line.

It’s even got its own TikTok trend which sees people putting gasoline in their car while singing the track, like this:

And this:

Here are some hilarious Labor Day memes to keep you going all weekend.

More about Tim McGraw

Samual Timothy McGraw, better known as Tim, is an American country singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor.

The 56-year-old has released 16 studio albums, 10 of which have reached number one on the Top Country Albums Charts. His 1994 breakthrough Not a Moment Too Soon was also the top country album of 1994.

The musician has released 65 singles in total, including the hits It’s Your Love, Just to See You Smile and Live Like You Were Dying.

He’s won three Grammys, 14 ACMs, 11 CMAs and 10 AMAs too and is widely considered one of the greatest country music singers.