Labor Day weekend is here for another year and as usual, everyone’s got ‘It was Labor Day weekend I was 17’ stuck in their head – but what is the song?
The federal holiday, which honors the work of laborers in the development of the United States, falls on September 4 this year and the tune is flooding social media.
‘It was Labor Day weekend when I was 17’
The line comes from a track called Something Like That by American country singer Tim McGraw. It was released in June 1999 as the second single from his album A Place in the Sun and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs.
It goes like this:
It was Labor Day weekend I was seventeen
I bought a Coke and some gasoline
And I drove out to the County Fair
When I saw her for the first time
She was standing there in the ticket line
And it all started right then and there
Oh a sailor’s sky made a perfect sunset
And that’s a day I’ll never forget
I had a barbecue stain on my white t-shirt
She was killing me in that mini-skirt
Skippin’ rocks on the river by the railroad tracks
She had a sun tan line and red lipstick
I worked so hard for that first kiss
And a heart don’t forget something like that
Well it was five years later on a south-bound plane
I was headed down to New Orleans
To meet some friends of mine for the Mardi Gras
When I heard a voice from the past
Coming from a few rows back
and when I looked I couldn’t believe just what I saw
She said, “I bet you don’t remember me”
And I said, “Only every other memory”
I had a barbecue stain on my white t-shirt
You were killing me in that mini-skirt
Skippin’ rocks on the river by the railroad tracks
You had a sun tan line and red lipstick
I worked so hard for that first kiss
And a heart don’t forget something like that
Like an old photograph
Time can make a feeling fade
But the memory of the first love
Never fades away
I had a barbecue stain on my white t-shirt
She was killing me in that mini-skirt
Skippin’ rocks on the river by the railroad tracks
She had a sun tan line and red lipstick
I worked so hard for that first kiss
And a heart don’t forget, no a heart don’t forget
I said a heart don’t forget something like that
Oh, not something like that
The Labor Day anthem is a TikTok trend
The song is based on songwriter Rick Ferrell’s memories of going to a county fair in Ohio on Labor Day weekend and it’s become somewhat of a Labor Day anthem thanks to its opening line.
More about Tim McGraw
Samual Timothy McGraw, better known as Tim, is an American country singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor.
The 56-year-old has released 16 studio albums, 10 of which have reached number one on the Top Country Albums Charts. His 1994 breakthrough Not a Moment Too Soon was also the top country album of 1994.
The musician has released 65 singles in total, including the hits It’s Your Love, Just to See You Smile and Live Like You Were Dying.
He’s won three Grammys, 14 ACMs, 11 CMAs and 10 AMAs too and is widely considered one of the greatest country music singers.