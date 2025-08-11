Last summer, Cape Cod residents woke to a devastating sight: the largest marine mammal stranding event in U.S. history.

Before them, stranded in the shallow mudflats, were 146 Atlantic white-sided dolphins. Stuck, panicked and exposed, some of the dolphins thrashed, while others lay motionless under the scorching summer sun, their sleek bodies lying on jagged rocks and shells

Then came the rescue teams.

For the next several days, responders worked tirelessly to save these dolphins, guiding them back to the sea and ensuring these creatures survived their harrowing ordeal. By the end, they successfully returned 102 of the dolphins to the sea. Without their efforts, many more may have died.

These rescuers were members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

What is the Marine Mammal Stranding Network?

When a seal pup appears unwell, a toxic algal bloom beaches a dolphin pod, or a whale washes ashore, it’s the Marine Mammal Stranding Network that responds.

This nationwide network, coordinated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is made up of trained groups and responders who work on coastlines across the nation, from Alaska to Florida to Hawaii. They act quickly to rescue injured or sick marine mammals, rehabilitate them if needed, humanely euthanize those beyond saving, and study the causes behind each stranding.

Their vital work doesn’t stop there. These teams also monitor and investigate the causes of marine illness and death, educate the public about marine life and remove carcasses that could spread disease or attract scavengers.

Since its creation in 2000, the Marine Mammal Stranding Network has responded to reports of more than 100,000 stranded animals across the United States. But their ability to do this crucial work depends on continued federal support.