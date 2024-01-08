Night Swim introduces a unique new swimming pool monster that has left a lot of viewers excited and intrigued about its appearance and backstory. What is the monster and what does it look like? Here’s all you need to know.

What is the monster in Night Swim?

Night Swim’s antagonist is the Creature, whose origins aren’t known. It comes from healing spring waters, can possess people, and takes a monstrous appearance.

This swimming pool-based monster is responsible for countless drownings and murders of people and animals. While its origins aren’t known yet, it is established that the monster has at least been around since 1623, killing people for over 4 centuries.

Even though the creature has killed many individuals in the past, its first on-screen kill was Rebecca Summers in 1992, before it began to terrorize the Waller family in the present day. The creature’s motivation is to possess people to ensure that someone gets sacrificed to the pool for using its healing abilities.

What does the creature look like in Night Swim?

The sadistic creature in Night Swim appears as a grayish-pale rotten corpse with rotting flesh visible around its mouth and on its hands.

It has long strands of hair and two pure black eyes with white pupils to complete its horrifying look. Compared to other monsters such as the Nun, aka Valak, who sports neat nun clothing, the creature in Night Swim looks even scarier in its shabby and torn white-black clothing.

Its abilities include possession over long periods, manipulation using voice imitation to lure its victims, and even shape-shifting. After possession, the creature’s victims get a pale look with dark eyes. Ray Waller in particular was reminiscent of Jack Torrance from The Shining while he went after his family.

Considering the way this film ends, it’s likely that the creature could make a return in the future for its backstory to be fleshed out in more detail.

