Sony is the latest company to get in on the streaming action, with a new platform launching for PlayStation owners. Sony Bravia Core has been transitioned into Sony Pictures Core, and it offers a library of movies for PlayStation owners to buy or rent on demand, with some exclusive perks for Sony titles.

For backstory, Sony Bravia Core was previously a TV-exclusive movie streaming app offered on Sony’s Bravia TVs. This has now been rebranded into Sony Pictures Core, which will be available on PS4 and PS5 consoles for the first time.

The streaming service will give you access to a catalogue of 2,000 movies, including recent Sony hits like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, No Hard Feelings and Uncharted.

A bonus feature that Sony Pictures Core offers is an exclusive streaming window for its homebrand titles, one of which is the recently released Gran Turismo movie.

Image: Sony Pictures (Supplied)

To be clear, though, this isn’t a streaming service like Netflix as much as it is a VOD (video on demand) shopfront. Users will be able to sign up to Sony Pictures Core for free and can then rent or buy movies for a specific price point, paying per purchase rather than a monthly fee. Rentals will give you 30 days to initiate playback (and 48 hours to complete it), while buying a movie will add it to your library.

That being said, PlayStation players who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Deluxe will get access to a smaller streaming catalogue as part of their subscription. Some of the titles included in this list are Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium and Resident Evil Damnation.

To access the Sony Pictures Core app, you’ll find it in the media section on PS5 and PS4 consoles, or in the apps section on your Sony Bravia TV.

While it may seem like a fairly low-key launch right now, Sony promised in a blog post that it plans to evolve its offerings and benefits, including offering anime content from Crunchyroll.

If you’re wondering how this stacks up with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, you can check out a comparison here.

Lead Image Credit: PlayStation/Sony