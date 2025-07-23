Shh … If you’re quiet you may just hear it.

A trout slipping beneath the surface of a cold stream in Wyoming’s Shoshone National Forest. Towering pines swaying overhead in the wind of Oregon’s Willamette National Forest. A bear nosing through underbrush, grunting at the sight of an untouched blueberry patch in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest. The unforgettable bugle of a bull elk echoing past the trees in Colorado’s San Juan National Forest. Owls and other birds fluttering across the canopy of Tongass National Forest, their sonorous calls reverberating through the serene silence.

Far from the sound of heavy trucks, free from the fear of bulldozers and chainsaws — these are America’s Roadless Rule forests, some of the last truly wild places left in the country.

These are public lands where Americans camp with their friends and families in the backcountry, cast fishing lines into swift currents, or just lie on their backs to gaze in awe at a quiet night full of innumerable stars.

But soon these cherished places could be permanently altered.

In June 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to rescind the Roadless Rule , opening the door to road-building and industrial development across 45 million acres of previously protected forest. If the rollback succeeds, much of what makes these places special could be lost forever.

What Is the Roadless Rule?

For more than two decades, these places have been protected by one of the most important conservation policies in U.S. history, the Roadless Rule.

Enacted in 2001, the Roadless Area Conservation Rule (Roadless Rule) designated forests across the country as “inventoried roadless areas,” prohibiting the building of — you guessed it, new roads — but also logging and other harmful industries on these lands.

This U.S. Forest Service regulation was put in place to preserve parts of our National Forest network, and ensure that these places of great ecological and recreational value remain open, accessible and mostly unchanged.

The rule protects 58.5 million acres of national forest spanning 39 states, ranging from Alaska to New Mexico, Oregon to Florida.

What makes Roadless Rule forests special

From the green vistas of Oregon’s Rogue River–Siskiyou National Forest to the rolling hardwoods of Appalachia, these intact forest areas represent some of the last intact stretches of our nation’s wild land.

But, what makes these places so special isn’t just their natural beauty, it’s what that beauty harbors. These forests help keep rivers and streams clean. They cleanse the air we breathe and help form our atmosphere. They provide shelter for wild animals from grizzly bears to ladybugs, from ring-necked pheasants to woodland voles and everything in between. And best of all, these forests belong to each and every one of us.

They are, as former Forest Service Chief Mike Dombeck put it, a “down payment on the well-being of future generations.”