Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

After a visit last year for an exhibition All-Star type of event, the NTT INDYCAR Series will conduct its first points race at The Thermal Club this weekend.

What is a Thermal Club?

Well, think of it as an exclusive, 426-acre golf club — except the golf course is replaced by a racetrack. And most of the homes would be second homes for those who want a getaway in the Cochella Valley in California, as well as a place to store — and drive as fast as possible — all the sports cars they own.

INDYCAR teams tested at the facility two years ago and last year, the club owners brought the series in for an exhibition event that paid $500,000 to the winner. This year, the series goes to the exclusive retreat for its first points event on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile course.

“The best part about Thermal Club is probably the layout has a nice twist of low-speed and high-speed corners,” said Andretti Global driver Colton Herta, one of several drivers who tested at Thermal in January. “And it’s quite a narrow and low-grip track, so it’s very challenging.”

Villas on the course sell for low seven-figures while homes at the track can be more than $10 million. According to advertisements on Zillow, the standard family one-time membership fee is $200,000 and HOA and maintenance fees can run $2,750 a month, at a minimum.

Like many golf clubs, there are restaurants, a spa and a fitness center. Obviously, with the number of cars people own, there are services to help keep those cars in prime running condition.

“It’s a gorgeous facility. … They do everything right here,” Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood said.

There have been a couple of changes to the track since the exhibition race last year. The curbing in Turn 17 on the drivers’ left was removed and replaced with flat concrete to keep cars from being damaged if they go through that area. Pit lane was also extended because teams need full-sized pit boxes for an event that will now have pit stops (the exhibition race last year was in heats and segments).

As for the race itself, it will be different competing in a 65-lap event rather than one that had segments of, at most, 10 laps. This will also be the first race for the hybrid system at the track.

“We’ve been there before, but we’ve only done up to 10 laps on a set of tires,” Herta said. “A full race will bring a whole new set of challenges.”

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.