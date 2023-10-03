Lisa Guardiola

“I like the fact that, through my work, I’ve been able to really break down the stigma,” says Lisa Guardiola, vice president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) affiliate in the south suburbs of Chicago. Guardiola, along with 20 million people worldwide, has schizophrenia. Through her recovery and volunteer work, she’s been able to inspire herself and others. “Even though I have a debilitating mental illness, I can live a productive life — a fulfilling and happy life.”

But her road to recovery took time. From a young age, Guardiola remembers showing signs of schizophrenia. She heard voices, or auditory hallucinations. It was hard for her to socialize and form relationships.

When her symptoms peaked after high school, Guardiola’s family checked her into a hospital. It was there, in 2004, that doctors diagnosed Guardiola with paranoid schizophrenia.

Since then, Guardiola has been able to lead a successful life helping others manage symptoms of schizophrenia. “I derive a sense of pride from what I do. It gives me an opportunity to meet a lot of wonderful people in the community,” she says. “It has also provided me the opportunity to share my story.”