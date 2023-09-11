It just wouldn’t be Christmas without a viewing of the How the Grinch Stole Christmas or one of the Grinch movies. Dr. Seuss’s universe, known for its imaginative landscapes and vividly quirky characters, brought us a character who stole the limelight with his loyalty and innocence: Max. The endearing canine companion of the notoriously grumpy Grinch, Max’s role is pivotal and thoroughly lovable. Just what kind of dog is Max? Let’s look at Max in both the classic animated show and the later Grinch movies.

What Breed is Max from The Grinch animated show?

At the outset, Max’s exact breed is somewhat ambiguous, as with many Dr. Seuss creations, but his portrayal suggests a resemblance to several familiar dog breeds.

His long snout, floppy ears, and slender body hint at some characteristics of a mixed-breed dog, possibly harboring genetic lines of various hound breeds or even a Beagle.

Max’s size and fur texture have also led some readers to liken him to a mutt, a canine with a delightful mix of various breeds resulting in a unique and charming appearance.

Regardless of his breed mix, Max embodies the quintessential loyal dog, offering his unwavering companionship to the Grinch, even in the face of the latter’s initial bitterness and disdain towards the festive season. And–let’s call it like it is–the Grinch is just downright abusive to Max.

Nonetheless, Max’s antics and expressions are a nod to the unparalleled bond between dogs and their human counterparts, which transcends the barriers of language and differences in nature.

Max’s expressive eyes convey a depth of understanding and empathy, characteristics often attributed to the most intelligent and intuitive of dog breeds.

Furthermore, Max’s agility and adaptability, showcased in the myriad tasks the Grinch assigns him, underscore the traits found in breeds renowned for their working lineage.

Whether he’s reluctantly donning a makeshift reindeer horn or assisting the Grinch in his misguided attempts to steal Christmas, Max’s demeanour is a testament to the working dog’s resilience and resourcefulness.

These attributes might point towards breeds such as the Border Collie or the Australian Shepherd, renowned for their intelligence and versatility.

Besides focusing on his physical characteristics, delving deeper into Max’s persona brings forth a remarkable emotional intelligence, often reflected in real-life dogs known for their loyalty and companionship.

Max seems to instinctively understand the underlying loneliness and vulnerability that shroud the Grinch, making his companionship not just an accessory to the plot but an essential catalyst for the Grinch’s eventual transformation. This showcases an emotional depth that is reminiscent of breeds renowned for their empathetic nature, like the Labrador Retriever or the Golden Retriever.

Towards the end of the tale, Max’s role transcends from a mere sidekick to a significant influence in bringing about the Grinch’s change of heart. His unyielding loyalty and non-judgmental presence serve as a silent, yet potent reminder of the unconditional love and acceptance that dogs offer, catalyzing the Grinch’s journey towards redemption and acceptance.

In the Grinch’s moment of epiphany, when he comprehends the true essence of Christmas, Max stands by, embodying the spirit of love, forgiveness, and joy that the festive season brings. His presence amplifies the transformation, adding a layer of authenticity and warmth to the Grinch’s newfound perspective on love and community.

Max in the Live Action Movie in 2000

In the live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas which was released in the year 2000, the character of Max, the Grinch’s loyal dog, was portrayed by several dogs, primarily by a female dog named Kelly. Kelly was joined by Chip, Topsy, Stella, Zelda and Bo–all shelter rescues!

The choice of a mixed breed for the role of Max speaks volumes about the versatility and charm that mixed-breed dogs bring to the screen. (Our mixed breed dogs asked me to say this!)

These dogs often encapsulate a blend of traits from different breeds, which could lend them a unique personality, which seemed to align well with Max’s character in the movie – a mixture of innocence, loyalty, and remarkable intelligence.

In portraying Max, Kelly brought a tangible warmth and loyalty that resonated well with the audience, making Max an unforgettable part of the Grinch’s story in the live-action rendition of this classic tale.

Max in The Grinch Movie in 2018

“Max is all things to The Grinch,” explained Benedict Cumberbach who lent his voice to the green grump in the 2018 computer animated movie The Grinch. Illumination founder and CEO Christopher Meledandri described him as, “Max is the Grinch’s dog but, more importantly, he’s his best friend.”

As in the holiday special and the previous movie, Max is seen as a small, mixed breed dog with no specific breed distinctly highlighted. His visual representation is a blend of various dog breeds, combining to form a character that is both delightful and personable, with a slender body, floppy ears, and an expressive face which captures his loyalty and devotion perfectly.

This version of Max continues to retain the original characteristics created by Dr. Seuss, embodying the epitome of a loyal and loving canine companion.

