Socialising, particularly with friends, could be a sure-fire way of having a good day Ingram Publishing / Alamy

We may finally know what constitutes a good day – and it can involve working and even commuting.

Dunigan Folk at the University of British Columbia in Canada and his colleagues wanted to identify the building blocks of a happy life by distinguishing what separates a good day from an average one.

To get a grasp on this, they used machine learning to analyse data from the 2013 and 2021 American…