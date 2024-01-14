Initially unable to make the trip to Alaska due to the pandemic, López became captivated with the region remotely, trawling YouTube for videos of Alaskans going about their daily lives and listening to local radio stations. Once travel was possible, López and production made their way to the 49th state to research small towns like Nome, which came to serve as the inspiration for their fictional Ennis’s sleepy downtown.

Setting the series in Alaska also meant being able to find fresh perspectives for True Detective to explore. López collaborated with Illuminative, a social justice organization led by Native women to increase the visibility of indigenous stories, and assembled an advisory council of Iñupiaq women.

“In those towns, the ethnic makeup is at least 70% native. Mostly Iñupiaq,” López says. “You cannot, in good conscience, set a story in this universe if 70% of what you’re saying doesn’t deal with this. It’s not about background. It’s not about interesting things to look at. You have to embrace it, understand it, and accept it.”

With a unique location and a couple of bickering detectives in place, there’s only one more thing a season of True Detective needs …

A Touch of the Occult

If it’s not at least a little weird, then it’s not True Detective. Even though the first three seasons of the show eventually revealed themselves to be grounded in reality, the possibility that something truly supernatural was afoot lent them real dramatic momentum.

every once in a while I remember the few weeks of my life when I thought the first season of TRUE DETECTIVE was going to take a surprise turn into full blown cosmic horror and wonder what could have been — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) January 2, 2024

Night Country, bless it, has plenty of weirdness to offer as well. The season’s first scene is something straight out of John Carpenter’s The Thing, and throughout its six episodes the veil between worlds feels thinner than ever. For López and director of photography Florian Hoffmeister (who just won an Oscar for Tár), dallying with the supernatural offered distinct aesthetic advantages.