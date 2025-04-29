Welcome to What Matters Now, a weekly podcast exploring key issues currently shaping Israel and the Jewish World, with host Amanda Borschel-Dan speaking with the coordinator of The Times of Israel’s Those We Have Lost project, Amy Spiro, for this special episode in honor of Israel’s Memorial Day to Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror.

We explain about the genesis of our Those We Have Lost project, and how we aim to tell the stories of individuals slain in Hamas’s brutal attack on October 7, 2023. The first entry was written on October 11, 2023, when the number of the murdered was still unclear and funerals were being held around the clock.

Today, with 1,100 individual entries covering almost every single person killed by Hamas, our Those We Have Lost project paints a picture of each of their lives and the ongoing ripple effects of their deaths.

Spiro speaks to the challenges she’s faced — including the mundane issue of how to write names in Latin letters — and where she draws her information from.

The Those We Have Lost project works to ensure that despite the massive scale of the loss, no one is forgotten. On behalf of The Times of Israel, Borschel-Dan urges listeners to visit the project’s home page this Memorial Day and keep the memories of the fallen alive.

